Tron: Legacy's Costumes Weren't Just Uncomfortable - They Were Dangerous

Science fiction and superhero costumes have a long history of being rather uncomfortable, but only a few have had the special distinction of being legitimately dangerous. Sure, the stretchy one-piece jumpsuits on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" season 1 were so restrictive that they caused Patrick Stewart back pain, but according to "Tron: Legacy" star Michael Sheen, those super cool-looking light suits from the 2010 "Tron" sequel were even more hazardous and even electrocuted the film's lead, Garrett Hedlund. Uncomfortable costumes are one thing, but being zapped by your outfit is something else entirely, and it sounds like a really bad time at work. (Unless that's, like, your thing. No judgment.)

In an interview with Vulture, Sheen shared all of the gritty details behind the making of "Tron: Legacy," and while his outfit was so restrictive that he had to basically be wheeled around on a hand truck between scenes, he felt much worse for Hedlund, who apparently kept getting shocked by his suit whenever he got sweaty. When you factor in the heat from studio set lights and how hot those costumes had to be anyway, that's a whole lot of unexpected electricity happening. "Tron: Legacy" helped pave the way for our modern cinematic landscape, for better and for worse, so maybe Hedlund deserves a little more love for going through such significant pain only to end up being left out of the sequel, "Tron: Ares."