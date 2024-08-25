Patrick Stewart Threatened Paramount With A Lawsuit Over One Star Trek Costume

In the first two seasons of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the crew of the Enterprise-D wore zip-up, full-body jumpsuits as their uniforms. The jumpsuits had no collars and sported a diamond-shaped pattern that draped over the shoulders. They were very pajamas-like, but didn't look very cozy. Indeed, they weren't very flattering either. In Larry Nemecek's invaluable sourcebook "The Star Trek: The Next Generation Companion," actor Jonathan Frakes noted that the jumpsuit uniforms were so unforgiving that if one ate an extra donut for breakfast, everyone could see it for the rest of the day.

It wouldn't be until the show's third season that the uniforms would be redesigned. In addition to a small collar, the top portion of the uniform was replaced by a boxier, more roomy torso that zipped up the back. Although the actors can be seen constantly readjusting the new uniforms (in what came to be known as "the Picard maneuver"), they looked a heck of a lot more comfortable. The redesign was carried through to the end of the series.

For a while, though, everyone was constantly irritated by the jumpsuits. In fact, the jumpsuits were so tight and slung so snugly over the actors' shoulders that several of them started to suffer mild back problems. It was hard to stand up straight.

Indeed, the jumpsuits were so hard on Patrick Stewart's back that the Picard actor threatened to sue Paramount over the costume's designs. Stewart talked to Newsweek in 2008 about how much he hated the uniforms, and how he suspected they were all deliberately made in too-small sizes. He was relieved when complaints forced the studio to change the Starfleet uniforms with real human bodies in mind.