A Discarded Idea For Star Trek's Troi Probably Would Have Stirred Some Controversy

When "Star Trek" first aired in the late 1960s, it wasn't an overwhelmingly popular hit. When the show was canceled in 1969, it was put into eternal syndication, and it wouldn't be until the mid-1970s that Trekkies would begin to appear in earnest. "Star Trek" conventions started to pop up in hotel ballrooms across the nation, and "Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry would occasionally appear at said conventions to discuss his creation with his many fans.

It was during these conversations, really, that Roddenberry began to mentally highlight the messages he put into "Star Trek." Fans, he saw, were responding to Trek's depiction of a world without war and money, a world where diplomacy and exploration took precedence over conquest and acquisition. Many loved the show's diversity.

When it came time to create "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1986, it appeared Roddenberry was eager to shift Trek's themes into overdrive. "Next Generation" was going to have even less conflict, even more diplomacy, even more gentle consideration of humanity's emotions. Indeed, some of the show's writers were frustrated at Roddenberry's infamous mandate that "Next Generation" feature no interpersonal conflict. In the future, Roddenberry said, people will get along.

No character symbolized Roddenberry's peacenik tendencies better than Counselor Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis). Troi was half Betazoid, which meant she could psychically read the emotions of others. She was ready for missions of diplomacy, but also regularly talked to the crew about how they were coping. She also had a chair on the bridge, seated right next to the captain. Mental health was key.

She also originally had three breasts. Back in 2007, talking to EW, writer D.C. Fontana recalled the early days of "NextGen," and how she had to adamantly reject the idea that Troi be tri-breasted.