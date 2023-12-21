Lycia Naff's Captain Gomez Was Supposed To Be A Much Larger Part Of Star Trek: TNG

Ensign Sonya Gomez (Lycia Naff) is probably best known to Trekkies as the character who spilled a cup of hot chocolate on Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) in the second season "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Q Who." In the episode's cold open, Ensign Gomez ordered a cup of her preferred beverage from a food replicator, and was careful to say "please." Lieutenant La Forge (LeVar Burton) pointed out that one needn't say "please" and "thank you" to computers. Gomez then, possessed of nervous chatter, began to tell LaForge about how excited she was to be on the Enterprise. As she exited to put her drink down, she bumped into the captain coming the other way, spilling chocolate all over them both.

Ensign Gomez only appeared on "Next Generation" one other time, in "Samaritan Snare," but was given less to do. Regardless, she stood out. Most Trekkies remember Gomez well and remember Naff for her performance. Naff has had a long TV career, appearing as a guest in many hit shows. Genre fans may also recognize Naff from the Troma film "Chopper Chicks in Zombietown," or as the multi-breasted sex worker in "Total Recall."

Years later, Naff would return to "Star Trek" in the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" episode "First First Contact," playing the same role. By the events of "Lower Decks," Sonya Gomez had become a captain and was the commanding officer of the U.S.S. Archimedes. The hot chocolate incident, it seems, didn't hurt her career.

In 2018, Naff was interviewed by StarTrek.com, and she revealed that her role on "Next Generation" was initially pitched to her as being much larger. It seems that Ensign Gomez was conceived as a potential long-term love interest for Geordi La Forge.