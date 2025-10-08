Halloween's Original Movie Poster Has A Creepy Hidden Detail - And It Happened By Accident
The poster for John Carpenter's 1978 slasher "Halloween" is scary, subtle, and quite brilliant. It was painted by artist Bob Gleason, and his original poster design sold for $84,000 at an auction in 2016. As Business Insider reported in 2022, Gleason explained in a special auction letter that a hidden symbol in the poster wasn't supposed to be there. If one looks closely at the fist on the poster, one might be able to make out a face in the knuckles and veins. The second knuckle looks a little bit like a nose, while the third and fourth knuckles might be seen as lips (with the veins resembling worms crawling out of the face's orifices).
Gleason assured buyers: that wasn't his intent.
Speaking to Fangoria Magazine in 2022, Gleason explained that he came up with the "Halloween" poster design while working for the Santa Monica-based graphic design firm B.D. Fox and Friends. He noticed that the grooves that circumvent a pumpkin could be shadowed in a jagged, knife-like shape, an image he could use in conjunction with an actual knife. The poster, you may note, shows the hand of iconic "Halloween" killer Michael Myers holding a large, curved kitchen knife, melting into a repeated pattern that forms the face of a jack-o'-lantern.
Gleason's managers weren't too fond of his idea, feeling that Myers' white-faced mask should be placed front-and-center, not the knife. Shortly later, though, Gleason's managers came around and let him make the poster he wanted. (It took him three or four days.) 44 years later, Gleason returned to paint the poster for David Gordon Green's 2022 film "Halloween Ends," having also painted the posters for John Carpenter's "The Fog," Chuck Norris' "Force Vengeance," and Bruce Lee's "Game of Death" in the meantime.
The 'face' in the original Halloween poster was completely accidental
Gleason's special auction letter explained that the face-like image in Myers' fist on the "Halloween" poster was indeed a mere coincidence. As he put it:
"While painting the hand, my thought was to have dramatic lights and dark shapes to match the strobe stabbing effects of the pumpkin. [...] I did not consciously know I was infusing in the back of the hand a screaming monster with worms coming out of his mouth, eye, and nose. [...] [It] kind of freaks me out. I couldn't have done it better if I had tried to do that. What dark nightmares lurk in my psyche?"
When one sees the monster face, it's hard to unsee. Tony Moran, who played a 20-something Myers in Carpenter's "Halloween," even teased the attendees at a film convention about this once (via LADbible). "Do you see this hand? It's something other than a hand," he asked. "Well, I'm not going to tell you, you're going to have a look at it yourself, bro." When the attendees in question did, Moran replied, "If you see it, don't say a word. Do not say a word."
That said, it's easy to believe this detail was unintentional. Back in the 1990s, I recall hearing that the jagged pumpkin "teeth" on the "Halloween" poster, paired with the knife, spells out two capitals M's to indicate Myers' initials. This, too, was surely a coincidence. Indeed, it's likely that most "hidden details" in movie posters are merely unusual caprices of their artists.
Perhaps most infamously, there was a longstanding rumor that a disgruntled Disney employee hid a phallus shape in the original poster art for the studio's animated "Little Mermaid." Like the "screaming monster with worms," that, too, was purely accidental.