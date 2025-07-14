The Little Mermaid's Explicit Banned 1990 VHS Cover Explained

John Musker and Roger Clements' 1989 animated hit "The Little Mermaid" premiered on VHS on May 18, 1990, only six months after the movie was released in theaters. At the time, this was considered a quick turnaround, as some films could take a full year between their theatrical runs and their home media rollouts. The VHS release of "The Little Mermaid" was also a coup in that it was one of the few films Disney had deigned to make available on the home video market. For many years, the Mouse House was very, very stingy about releasing its animated hits on VHS, allowing the company to retain a manufactured air of exclusivity. It would talk about certain movies still being "in the vault," leaving animation fans frustrated.

Hence, when "The Little Mermaid" was made available on VHS openly, many breathed a sigh of relief. Also, little kids could now watch it repeatedly, memorizing the film in perpetuity.

There was also, as many remember, something of a scandal with the film's VHS release. The cover sported an original painting (one that was also used in some of the movie's theatrical posters), which featured a large golden undersea castle surrounded by characters from the movie. It was an interpretation of King Triton's (Kenneth Mars) castle, where his daughter and the titular mermaid herself, Ariel (Jodi Benson), resided. One doesn't have to look very close to see that one of the spires in the castle happens to resemble a large erect phallus — like, uncannily so.

Because the image was on the cover of one of the nation's hottest VHSes, everyone suddenly took notice. The Phoenix New Times ran a story in 1990 about how the supermarket chain Bashas briefly pulled the video from its shelves, thinking that someone had tampered with the artwork. After it confirmed that, yes, that was the official "Little Mermaid" artwork, it restored the VHS to its stock. There was also a growing rumor that said phallus had been hidden deliberately in the "Little Mermaid" castle by a disgruntled Disney employee.

That rumor is not true.