A House Of Dynamite's Most Shocking Moment Continues A Tragic Trend For Jared Harris

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "A House of Dynamite."

There are movies about the threat of nuclear annihilation, and then there's "A House of Dynamite." The Netflix original, chronicling the U.S. government's response to (essentially) the end of the world, is unlike most others. Told from several different point of views following the discovery of a intercontinental missile headed for North America, the film brings director Kathryn Bigelow's distinct grasp of realism to events that already feel horrifically real — especially for anyone who's lived through the height of Cold War tensions, let alone recent history. So it should come as no surprise that the bleak thriller deals with some seriously heavy subject matter. Soldiers struggle to wrap their minds around the most existential of dangers, politicians rush to save as many lives as they possibly can, and all while everyday citizens have no idea what's headed their way.

The most tragic of all the various subplots featured throughout "A House of Dynamite," however, might revolve around the actions of Secretary of Defense Reid Baker. Portrayed with heartbreaking grace by character actor Jared Harris, the government official finds himself on the front lines of a top-to-bottom s*** show. After realizing the launch of a nuclear missile of unknown origins is headed towards the city of Chicago, Reid Baker is the one who finds himself in charge of the nation's military might and tasked with advising the President (Idris Elba) on potential defense strategies. Oh, and all while knowing that his estranged daughter Caroline (Kaitlyn Devers) is currently in Chicago, blissfully unaware of what's headed her way.

This storyline adds even more personal stakes to a globe-spanning scenario, thanks to Harris' stoicism in the face of unimaginable horror. But it's his ultimate fate — one that induced audible gasps from the audience during my screening — that adds to an unusual trend regarding multiple characters the actor has played. Here's why his casting in "A House of Dynamite" was a subtle stroke of genius.