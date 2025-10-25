The Terrible Star Trek: The Next Generation Line That Irked Michael Dorn

In the "Star Trek: the Next Generation" episode "Sins of the Father," Worf (Michael Dorn) is visited by his brother Kurn (Tony Todd) over a familial matter. It seems their late father, Mogh, is posthumously being charged with treason, accused of betraying his Klingon brethren to the Romulans as a vicious massacre many years earlier. Because of the mores and laws of Klingon society, Worf and Kurn would bear the dishonor. Worf travels to the Klingon homeworld to investigate the matter and to defend his father's honor. Trekkies are introduced to a new slew of Klingon characters, including the High Chancellor K'mpec (Charles Cooper), and the devious Duras (Patrick Massett).

Late in the episode, Worf discovers that it was Duras' father who betrayed the Klingons to the Romulans, and not his own. Worf is rightly incensed and, at a heated moment, yells out in anger "Someone should feed this Ha'DIbaH to the dogs!" The Klingon word "Ha'DIbaH" is a pejorative, of course, translating roughly to "animal." Some Klingon dictionaries translate it as "dog," meaning Worf was saying that someone should feed a dog to a dog.

It's a weird, bad line, and it seems that Michael Dorn hated saying it. That was, at least, according to the episode's co-writer, Ronald D. Moore. Moore is a prolific sci-fi author who has worked on various "Star Trek" shows, developed the reboot of "Battlestar Galactica," "Outlander," and "For All Mankind." Moore joined the writing staff of "Next Generation" at the beginning of its third season, right when the show began to improve exponentially. He recently appeared on the interview program "The Sackhoff Show" to talk about his career. Moore recalls the instance on the set of "Sins of the Father" when Dorn turned to him and said, very calmly and frankly, that the "Ha'DIbaH" line was really stupid. Moore recalls slinking away in shame.