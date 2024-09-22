Michael Dorn Disagreed With One Worf Decision In Star Trek: The Next Generation

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Enemy" (November 6, 1989), the U.S.S. Enterprise-D rushes to the aid of a downed Romulan vessel on a stormy, radioactive planet called Galorndon Core. Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden) manages to rescue an injured Romulan officer, and keeps his condition steady back on board the ship. It seems, however, that the Romulan suffered a deep neurological injury that she won't be able to treat unless she gets some Romulan blood she can transfuse. Sadly, the Federation and the Romulans are still deeply at odds, and there is no Romulan blood on hand.

Dr. Crusher does find that she can, with some clever organic chemistry, alter the blood of a Klingon to serve as a reasonable facsimile, and there is one Klingon, Worf (Michael Dorn), on board. All she needs to do is get a blood sample from him, extrapolate the appropriate ribosomes, and save her patient's life. The only problem is that Worf refuses to give a sample. Worf understands that if he refuses to help, the Romulan will die, but he doesn't much care. Romulans killed his family, and they are a sworn enemy of Starfleet, so Worf feels no need to save them. He feels giving his blood to save the life of an enemy is a violation of his principles. No one can order Worf to give his blood, so Crusher and Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) have to convince him to swallow his pride.

But Worf's pride is unswallowable. Before the episode ends, the Romulan dies. Worf expresses no regret. Dr. Crusher is horrified.

Dorn talked about "The Enemy" in the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, and the actor expressed some regret over Worf's decision. He understood that Worf was informed largely by his pride, but in "The Enemy," Dorn felt his character was stubborn to the point of murder.