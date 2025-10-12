Stargate SG-1's Commitment To Authenticity Ended Up Injuring A Famous Guest Star

Sirtis isn't necessarily miffed about the experience, as her tone during the anecdote was rather tongue-in-cheek, but she does have a point about "SG-1" overdoing realism for the sake of it. For instance, she says that the parachute remains inside the bag throughout, so there's no actual need for any actor to don "an authentic Russian effing parachute" during the scene. "You could have filled it up with newspaper. It would have been 50 pounds lighter. And I wouldn't have a bad back today," Sirtis joked, while stating that she isn't a fan of rigid authenticity on the small screen.

This isn't the only instance of the "SG-1" production crew going a tad overboard. The show's Season 3 premiere, "Into the Fire," ends with a tower being blown to pieces, but achieving this proved to be more than a hassle. The production crew ended up using way more firepower than intended, and the prop wooden tower was essentially atomized due to the sheer intensity of the explosion. Thankfully, the crew was merely taken aback, and nobody was hurt. There was also the time when "SG-1" lead Richard Dean Anderson accidentally got stabbed on set (!), but it was more an unintended incident than something that can be blamed on a faulty prop.

On the flip side, the show's determination to lovingly craft visual effects that effectively enhanced the quality of its worldbuilding has helped create some classic images. For example, the unstable vortex effect created by the Stargate (generating a kawoosh! sound) in Emmerich's original was incredibly difficult to recreate, but the VFX team achieved it with the help of an air cannon and a water tank. Now, that's the kind of on-set ingenuity that deserves to be appreciated.