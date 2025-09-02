The Stargate Atlantis Episode That Proved To Be A Production Nightmare For David Hewlett

This post contains spoilers for "Stargate Atlantis."

"Stargate Atlantis" could be a lot of fun throughout its five-season run, but even the best shows have episodes that don't add anything meaningful to their lore. "Atlantis," however, had perfected a formula that made most filler episodes effective, where a lot of care and consideration went into fleshing out the interpersonal dynamics among the Atlantis crew. Still, a dip in quality is to be expected from time to time in the form of one-off episodes that don't quite manage to hit the mark or fail to entertain, despite promising galactic hijinks. Season 4's "Trio" comes to mind, as this entry revolves around a situation that feels too juvenile for our super-smart team of space explorers, who inevitably act out of character to solve a ridiculous crisis.

Here's what happens. The earthquake-prone planet M5V-801 becomes the focal point for the Atlantis crew, especially for Dr. Jennifer Keller (Jewel Staite) and Dr. Rodney McKay (David Hewlett), who compile a comprehensive report. The good doctors discuss the planet's dire condition with the others, and they decide to plan a mission to evacuate settlements to a safer part of the planet, but the road ahead seems filled with obstacles. Samantha Carter (Amanda Tapping) decides that she, along with McKay and Keller, will go to M5V-801, but the trio falls through an unstable part of the ground after reaching the planet. They find themselves trapped in a room with no easy way out, and things escalate when tremors shake everything and threaten to topple them into a nearby chasm.

The problem with this premise is that the trio could've easily stabilized the room by removing the heavy boxes strewn around, allowing themselves to be stabilized even during the tremors. To see three intelligent characters ignore such an obvious solution saps the sequence of any suspense, and the fact that it is followed up with noticeable continuity errors doesn't help matters. What's worse, Hewlett told GateWorld in a 2008 interview that this sequence was a nightmare to shoot, as it wasn't fun to work inside a claustrophobic set that shook from time to time. Here's what the actor had to say.