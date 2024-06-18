Why Cube's Director Doesn't Want An American Remake Of The Sci-Fi Cult Classic

Vincenzo Natali's 1997 film "Cube" takes place entirely inside a strange, unexplained high-tech ... prison ... of some sort. It is constructed of cube-shaped cells with hatches on all four walls, the floor, and the ceiling. Each hatch leads into an identical cell, only distinguished by its colored lights and a series of cryptic numbers etched into the doorways. Random cells throughout the structure are armed with deadly booby-traps. There are no bathrooms, no food, and no water. Six strangers find each other in this prison wearing identical jumpsuits, unsure how they arrived there or why they have been imprisoned. They slowly begin to decipher the numbers to determine which rooms have traps and which ones do not. Naturally, they all slowly begin to go mentally deteriorate.

"Cube" was produced for a modest $350,000 (Canadian), but its intriguing "Twilight Zone" premise and taut direction allowed it to catch on as a cult hit. To offer an editorial, it's a pretty awesome flick. "Cube" made roughly $9 million at the global box office and become an even bigger hit on DVD. The film eventually spawned a sequel ("Cube 2: Hypercube"), a prequel ("Cube Zero"), and a Japanese remake. In 2011, there was an effort to make an additional sequel to be called "Cube 3-D," but that project stalled. In 2015, Lionsgate announced it would be remaking "Cube" under the title "Cubed," although, as of 2022, that project also had yet to manifest.

Natali spoke to MovieWeb in 2023 and he recognized that "Cube" was well-loved all over the world, but noted it was particularly lauded in France and Japan. He also talked about how remaking the film in the United States was a bad idea, as an American production studio would likely have nothing to add beyond mere production value.