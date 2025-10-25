A Sitcom With Two Simpsons Stars Was Basically Pixar's Inside Out For Adults

When Pete Docter's animated feature "Inside Out" hit theaters in 2015, many members of Generation X cried foul. The premise of "Inside Out," recall, was that audiences could see anthropomorphic versions of the protagonist's key emotions, living inside a technological "control center," which served as a metaphor for her brain. The protagonist was an 11-year-old girl named Riley (Kaitlyn Dias), and her core emotions were Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Disgust (Mindy Kaling), Fear (Bill Hader), and Anger (Lewis Black). In 2024's "Inside Out 2," Riley began to enter puberty in earnest, and her core emotions were joined by Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edibiri), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), and Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos).

At the time, many critics of a certain age noted that the "Inside Out" premise seemed remarkably similar to a semi-popular Fox sitcom called "Herman's Head" that ran for 72 episodes from 1991 to 1994. "Herman's Head" was about an average yuppie named Herman Brooks (William Ragsdale of "Fright Night" fame), who worked as a fact-checker at a popular magazine. During his efforts to get ahead at work and to copulate with passing women, the action would occasionally cut to a metaphorical attic-like headspace where Herman's four core emotions lived. Unlike "Inside Out," Herman's emotions had names. There was Genius (Peter Mackenzie), who served as Herman's logic and intellect. There was Angel (Molly Hagan), who served as Herman's sensitivity. There was Animal (Ken Hudson Campbell), who was representative of Herman's lust and baser passions. And there was Wimp (Rick Lawless), the personification of Herman's anxiety.

Out in the real world, Herman had regular co-workers he regularly interacted with, and "The Simpsons" fans will certainly recognize two of them. Yeardley Smith, better known for playing the voice of Lisa Simpson, played Louise, Herman's office's secretary, while Hank Azaria, who plays multiple main characters on "The Simpsons," played Jay, Herman's best friend.

Yes, this show was something of a hit.