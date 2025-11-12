Why Kate Mulgrew Remains Absolutely Livid Over Star Trek: Prodigy's Cancellation

"Star Trek: Prodigy" lived an unusual life. The first half of its first season was released somewhat sporadically from October 2021 to January 2022, while its second half didn't drop until October 2022. This was frustrating, as season 1 told a singular, overarching story. Without regularity, it felt disjointed.

Then, after season 2 was completed, but before it premiered, Paramount callously and abruptly canceled "Prodigy." The series was then removed from Paramount+ completely as part of a massive cost-cutting bonanza by the studio. Eventually, though, it was picked up by Netflix, which unveiled season 2 in July 2024. Clearly, Paramount had no faith in the series and was happy to let it slip through the cracks.

That's a pity, as "Prodigy" is a sweet and ambitious show. It follows a group of teenage aliens from a part of that galaxy so distant they've never heard of Starfleet or the Federation. While fleeing a slavery camp, the teens find the U.S.S. Protostar, an abandoned Starfleet vessel with a Emergency Command Hologram that's been programmed to look and sound like Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) from "Star Trek: Voyager." This hologram teaches the teens to behave like a team and extol the virtues of Starfleet's egalitarian philosophy.

When "Prodigy" was axed, fans were incensed — and no one was angrier than Mulgrew herself, who expressed her frustration at 2025's Trek to New Jersey convention (via TrekMovie). As she explained at the event: