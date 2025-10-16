Why Marvel Star Wyatt Russell Turned Down A Role In One Of His Dad's Classic Films

Director Gavin O'Connor always had a schtick for spirited sports dramas, and that became evident in 2004 when he shot his very first one, "Miracle." The movie tells the true story of how coach Herb Brooks led the US men's ice hockey team to victory in the 1980 Winter Olympics against the highly feared Soviets. Kurt Russell portrayed Brooks in the film — after he initially turned the part down several times — which was shot in Canada and featured many real hockey players as actors.

It turns out that his son, Wyatt, was on the path to becoming a professional player at the time. According to a video interview (via Zoom) on The Dan Patrick Show, the father-son duo discussed the movie and how Wyatt was actually offered the role of a younger Brooks in the film that he eventually turned down. Kurt Russell explained:

Kurt: "It was Wyatt's first year up there playing junior hockey in Canada, and they came to me and said, 'You know, the beginning of the movie is young Herb. Do you think Wyatt would do it?' I said, 'Don't even ask him. He's not here working movies. He's here trying to earn a job on these teams and move forward in hockey.'"

They did ask him, however, but his commitment to become a pro athlete was way stronger than it was to act at 18 years old. Wyatt Russell elaborated: