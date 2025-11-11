The Absolutely Shocking Incredible Hulk Scene That Was Cut From The Marvel Movie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has lost touch with the real world, but back in 2012's "The Avengers," its heroes felt like real (and dysfunctional) people. Take the pivotal argument scene before it all goes to hell on the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier, where tempers and resentments flare. What eventually shuts everyone up? Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) reveals they can't kill his other self, the Hulk ... because he's already tried:

"I got low. I didn't see an end, so I put a bullet in my mouth ... and the other guy spit it out."

That's dark for an otherwise breezy movie. It stands out even more because Marvel Studios had previously cut the scene this line references from 2008's "The Incredible Hulk."

The scene can be viewed online; it depicts Bruce (then played by Edward Norton) hitchhiking to a frozen tundra. He climbs to the top of a glacier and pulls out a revolver, but before he can use it, his eyes turn green and the Hulk emerges. Cut to a POV shot of the Hulk crushing the gun in his hand, then a wide shot of the glacier collapsing underneath the Hulk's roar.

According to "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," there was a different version of this scene where, as writer-director Joss Whedon referenced in "The Avengers," Banner does put the gun in his mouth. The concept comes from "Startling Stories: Banner" by writer Brian Azzarello and artist Richard Corben; issue #1 ends with Banner shooting himself in the mouth, issue #2 opens with the Hulk spitting out the bullet.

"The Avengers" is stronger for this scene having been deleted. It's not just shocking to the characters that Banner almost died by suicide, it's shocking to us. "The Incredible Hulk" lost some crucial character development, though.