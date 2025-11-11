The Absolutely Shocking Incredible Hulk Scene That Was Cut From The Marvel Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has lost touch with the real world, but back in 2012's "The Avengers," its heroes felt like real (and dysfunctional) people. Take the pivotal argument scene before it all goes to hell on the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier, where tempers and resentments flare. What eventually shuts everyone up? Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) reveals they can't kill his other self, the Hulk ... because he's already tried:
"I got low. I didn't see an end, so I put a bullet in my mouth ... and the other guy spit it out."
That's dark for an otherwise breezy movie. It stands out even more because Marvel Studios had previously cut the scene this line references from 2008's "The Incredible Hulk."
The scene can be viewed online; it depicts Bruce (then played by Edward Norton) hitchhiking to a frozen tundra. He climbs to the top of a glacier and pulls out a revolver, but before he can use it, his eyes turn green and the Hulk emerges. Cut to a POV shot of the Hulk crushing the gun in his hand, then a wide shot of the glacier collapsing underneath the Hulk's roar.
According to "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," there was a different version of this scene where, as writer-director Joss Whedon referenced in "The Avengers," Banner does put the gun in his mouth. The concept comes from "Startling Stories: Banner" by writer Brian Azzarello and artist Richard Corben; issue #1 ends with Banner shooting himself in the mouth, issue #2 opens with the Hulk spitting out the bullet.
"The Avengers" is stronger for this scene having been deleted. It's not just shocking to the characters that Banner almost died by suicide, it's shocking to us. "The Incredible Hulk" lost some crucial character development, though.
The Incredible Hulk originally would've shown Bruce Banner's suicide attempt
Norton had big ambitions for the Hulk, but he was disappointed by a loss of creative control on "The Incredible Hulk." Hence, his and Marvel's vow to never work together again (and Ruffalo's later casting). The removal of this scene is symptomatic of that clash between actor and studio.
Norton wanted "Incredible Hulk" to be more character-focused and did uncredited rewrites of the script. Marvel and director Louis Leterrier then recut "The Incredible Hulk" into an action movie with only hints of what Norton wanted. (For instance, Bruce practices meditation to keep his temper under control.) Remember, Ang Lee's 2003 "Hulk" film was criticized for having too much character development and too little action. Lee's movie zeroed in on the Hulk's backstory, including how Bruce's alter ego stems from his abusive childhood.
Hulk is a hard character to get right on film; he's closer to the tormented Frankenstein's Monster than a traditional superhero. He's also, though, a giant muscle/rage monster that can punch through tanks and buildings. Many just want to see the Hulk smash and aren't interested in exploring how the Hulk is Banner's curse. "The Incredible Hulk" was recut to appeal to that audience, so of course that opening was yanked. Beginning your movie with a suicide attempt is a pretty downer note.
Whedon is the only writer-director to find a happy medium between Banner's moping and the Hulk's smashing. In "The Avengers," the Hulk is always boiling beneath Banner's skin, and when he first emerges, the movie shifts into horror mode. Yet, the third act gives Hulk plenty of screen time smashing aliens, too. No film since has quite cracked this balance.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.