Before Star Trek, Anson Mount Starred In A Western Series Streaming For Free

Mount gives a capable performance as Cullen Bohannon, a man who's out to hunt down his family's murderers only to find a new purpose as a foreman for the "Hell on Wheels" group building the First Transcontinental Railroad. However, he's not the only attraction here. The show — which was created by Joe and Tony Gayton for AMC — has a stacked cast that, as it happens, reads like a who's who of actors who have made their mark on various genre shows and movies.

Apart from Bohannon, the show's most prominent character is rising railroad mogul Doc Durant, who's played by none other than Colm Meaney of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" fame. If watching tense dialogue between Christopher Pike and Miles O'Brien in a Western series isn't enough to impress the viewer, "Hell on Wheels" also features Dominique McElligott (who plays Queen Maeve on Prime Video's "The Boys") as wannabe railroad worker Lily Bell. In addition, the show's ensemble includes Common ("Silo"), Tom Noonan ("RoboCop 2," Syfy's "12 Monkeys" show), Eddie Spears ("Z Nation"), Christopher Heyerdahl ("Peacemaker," "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters"), and many others.

With a cast like this and the simple fact that "Hell on Wheels" is an enjoyable show that focuses on an aspect of Old West history that's relatively under-represented in fiction, it's definitely a series that should make its way on more viewing lists than it already has. Now that it's available for free, perhaps it will get that attention.

"Hell on Wheels" is available for viewing on Tubi.