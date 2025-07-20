Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Has Some Fun With The Best Captain Pike Meme

"Wedding Bell Blues" is an episode that's steeped in the "Star Trek" mythos. Dr. Corby is familiar from the "Star Trek: The Original Series" episode "What Are Little Girls Made of?" (where he was played by Michael Strong). Likewise, Trelane was last seen in "The Original Series" episode "The Squire of Gothos" (with William Campbell in the role), and Trelane's father entity turns out to be none other than Q, John de Lancie's iconic extradimensional trickster entity.

Even amid this barrage of references and returns, the joke about Pike's hair is a noteworthy moment. From numerous individual memes on the subject to an entire account dedicated to Captain Pike's hair on X (previously known as Twitter), the gravity-defying hairstyle has built a fairly dedicated following. We can also be pretty sure that the hair product joke is no accident, as the people behind the show are extremely aware of the reputation Pike's hair enjoys. In fact, Anson Mount was fielding hair questions in interviews all the way back in 2022. In an interview with Esquire, he gave credit where credit's due, while acknowledging awareness that the Pike hairdo has been making waves:

"That's all our resident hair guru, Daniel Losco. His work seems to have been noticed."

The appropriately hairstylist-adjacent hair product joke can actually be seen as a subtle nod to Losco, as it confirms that Pike doesn't just roll out of the bed looking like that. "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is ending after season 5 and fans know all too well that Captain Pike's complicated future will involve a severe downgrade in appearance (among other things), so here's hoping that his hair will get plenty of time in the spotlight before fate catches up with him.