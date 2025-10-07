A Jack Nicholson Western With A 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Streaming For Free

Jack Nicholson didn't make a lot of Westerns, which, for a movie star who has maintained his standing as one of the greats since the 1960s, is somewhat surprising. That said, the man did manage to make one Western that went down as a critical hit and still enjoys a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score to this day: 1966's "The Shooting." Even better, the movie is now streaming for free over on Pluto TV.

Though he worked steadily for five decades before he disappeared from Hollywood, Nicholson only ever made five westerns, and most of them came during the early days of his career when he was still trying to break away from B-movies. His Western debut came with 1962's "The Broken Land," in which he co-starred with Robert Sampson and which sort of came and went without much fanfare. Monte Hellman's "The Shooting," however, was a different story, This was Nicholson's second Western and saw him play unpredictable gunslinger Billy Spear, who joins Willet Gashade (Warren Oates) and his partner, Coley Boyard (Will Hutchins), on their mission to escort a mysterious young woman (Millie Perkins) through the Old West to a town on the other side of the desert. The lady's reasons remain unclear for most of the movie, until it transpires that the ragtag crew is in pursuit of another rider. A final showdown then erupts.

Nicholson also co-produced "The Shooting" alongside Hellman, with whom the actor had worked three times before. The duo actually shot the film in seven weeks, during which they also filmed another Western, "Ride in the Whirlwind." While that 1965 Oater fared well enough to garner a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, only "The Shooting" managed a perfect 100%.