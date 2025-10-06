The Best Daniel Craig James Bond Movie Is Taking Over Prime Video
After subsuming the James Bond franchise, Amazon and its Prime Video service have become the official streaming home of the EON films. Now, the best Bond movie ever made has crept into the Prime Video most-watched film chart, though its also been bested by one of the most disappointing entries in the property. 2006's "Casino Royale" is currently the number 10 most-watched movie in the United States on Prime Video, which frankly isn't high enough considering Daniel Craig's debut is easily the best of the Bond films to date. Making matters worse in that regard is the fact that 2021's "No Time to Die," which divided fans with its shocking ending (in which 007 dies for the first time), is charting at number three.
At first, Jeff Bezos' acquisition of the 007 franchise seemed equivalent to Spectre finally besting England's greatest spy. Then, Amazon did the unexpected by hiring the perfect director for "Bond 26" in Denis Villeneuve. The "Dune" filmmaker will be shepherding the next movie and is reportedly looking for a fresh up-and-comer to play 007. All of that bodes well for the film, which is currently being written by "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight.
Another benefit of Amazon owning this historic property is that all the Bond movies are now in one place on Prime Video (though that's a tenuous win, as streaming services can delete digital media whenever they feel like it). Of course, the two non-EON Bond films, 1967's "Casino Royale" and 1983's "Never Say Never Again," aren't available, but that will hardly matter to most fans, especially since the official "Casino Royale" stands as the greatest Bond movie ever made.
Casino Royale is seeing a worldwide resurgence on Prime Video
At one point, every James Bond movie was on Prime Video, only for them to disappear and end up scattered across the streaming sphere. On October 1, 2025, however, Amazon added all 25 films to its Prime Video servers in a merciful move that was quickly undermined by the company's bizarre promotional decision to remove guns from all the "Bond" artwork (before hurriedly reversing that decision following fan criticism).
Meanwhile, the best of the bunch has managed to rise to the top, with Prime Video viewers propelling "Casino Royale" to the number 10 spot in the United States as of October 6, 2025. As per FlixPatrol (a site that aggregates streaming viewership data), Daniel Craig's first outing in the tux is also charting in 28 countries worldwide, managing to hit its highest point in Denmark on October 2, 2025, when it moved into the second position. Meanwhile, in his native United Kingdom, Bond managed to hit number three as of October 3, 2025, though every 007 fan knows this film should be number one.
"Casino Royale" came in the wake of both "The Bourne Identity" and "Batman Begins," taking its cues from those grounded reinventions of action heroes to deliver a memorable Bond outing that simultaneously reinvented the character while feeling closer to Ian Fleming's original vision than any other movie in the franchise. That magic trick was also exemplified in Craig himself, who seemed to exude the "blunt instrument" energy described in the pages of Fleming's books, along with the wry humor established by Sean Connery and the unsung hero of the on-screen Bond, Terrence Young. Throw in Eva Green's endlessly alluring Vesper Lynd and her undeniable chemistry with Craig, and you've got the best Bond ever made. Unfortunately, an inferior entry in the 007 canon is somehow topping "Casino Royale" on Prime Video.
Prime Video viewers also have a lot of time for No Time to Die
While "Casino Royale" is holding on to its perilous position at the bottom of the U.S. most-watched films chart, 2021's "No Time to Die" has ascended to number three stateside. The film ushered in the end of Daniel Craig's tenure and split fans with its final scene, in which Bond is buried beneath missile fire. The Craig saga, which began as a grounded take on Ian Fleming's spy, ended in the most sickeningly grandiose and maudlin fashion, as Craig's 007 stared into a deadly sky, resigned to his fate as the ballistics fell. If you're going to kill Bond, you better make sure the film around that moment is the greatest thing to ever grace the franchise. Unfortunately, "No Time to Die" was, at best, muddled.
Yet, somehow, it's faring better than the far superior "Casino Royale" on Prime Video. According to FlixPatrol, Bond 25 is charting in 38 countries and has even hit number two in seven of them. Stateside, it has climbed its way from number five as of October 4, 2025, to the third spot, where it sits at the time of writing. Will Craig's Bond swan song hit number one in the coming days? Perhaps, and while that might be a bit of a downer for the 007 fans who know what's up, there is one small positive.
The ending of "No Time to Die" took on a dark new meaning once Amazon acquired the IP from longtime custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. The legendary producers might well have sent Bond to his grave knowing that some tech villain could get their hands on the property, in which case blowing 007 up was at least a somewhat logical step to take. Now, with "No Time to Die" making its way up the Prime Video charts, fans around the world are getting to witness Broccoli and Wilson's final act of defiance on the very platform they were perhaps trying to subvert. At least, that's the vaguely positive way to view the otherwise egregious state of affairs on the Prime Video charts.