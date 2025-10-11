Why The Lord Of The Rings Cast Poked Fun At Orlando Bloom While Shooting

Orlando Bloom was a show-stealing character in Peter Jackson's star-studded J.R.R. Tolkien adaptations. He even returned as the principal link between Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" trilogies, too. Even a quarter of a century after playing Legolas for the first time, he could easily come back in a project like the upcoming "The Hunt for Gollum" film, which is currently in development. Unfortunately, as of this writing, there's no confirmation yet of his involvement with that movie. However, there's no doubt that Bloom wants to be involved.

Back in 2024, when the project had just started to move forward, Bloom revealed that, while he didn't know much about the plans for the film, he had talked to director (and returning Gollum actor) Andy Serkis about it. Bloom is now twice the age he was when he first portrayed Legolas, and he shared that when he asked how bringing actors like himself back at this point would work, Serkis replied, "Well, AI!" Of course, that got the fiercely protective members of the Tolkien fandom up in arms. (They don't want AI invading their Middle-earth, after all.)

The real news here, though, isn't AI. (To borrow a line from Gandalf, "My heart tells me that Gollum AI has some part to play in it, for good or evil, before this is over.") No, it's that Bloom seems to be chomping at the bit to return to Middle-earth. He even ended his comments by remarking:

It was a pretty magical time in my life, and it's one of those things where there's not a downside to it.

AI or not, here's to hoping Bloom finds his way back to his clean-cut character in the "Fellowship of the Ring" prequel (in some capacity or another).