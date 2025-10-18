Did You Know Google Has A DVD Screensaver? The Hidden Easter Egg Explained

For a certain generation, there is nothing quite like the DVD era, which exploded in the early 2000s. Gone were the days of "be kind, rewind" when VHS ruled the world. Instead, movies could be viewed at home with ease and in crystal clear quality not seen before on the home media market. It was a big deal. For younger folks out there who have largely grown up in the streaming era, this might sound meaningless. That goes double for the notion of a DVD screensaver.

Again, for those who owned a DVD player in the 2000s, there was nothing quite like the simple appeal of a DVD screensaver. "The Office" even had a famous intro gag all about it in season 5, with the show's characters watching the DVD logo hoping it will go exactly into the corner of a TV screen while their boss Michael Scott (Steve Carell) is holding a meeting. Be it in a classroom or just because one left the DVD player on at home after watching a movie, these screensavers were a part of cinema at this time, oddly enough.

It's something that Google has since decided to immortalize with a hidden Easter egg within the popular search engine. Google regularly does things like this, having even included a pretty brutal Thanos tie-in around the time "Avengers: Endgame" hit theaters. For those looking for a little blast from the past, here's how to access Google's DVD screensaver Easter egg.