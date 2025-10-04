How The Smashing Machine Compares To The Real-Life Story Of Mark Kerr

In a video chat with USA Today, Kerr makes it clear that Safdie was determined to capture the spirit of Kerr's life between 1997 and 2000. He was also committed to showing audiences just how vulnerable this pulverizer of human flesh could be outside of the ring, which, according to Safdie, occasionally required "putting people in rooms they weren't, making things up and trying to glean things about what happened."

That amusing scene where Kerr refuses to join Staples on a Rotor ride at a carnival (like the one Antoine Doinel boards in "The 400 Blows"), which then cuts to a shot of him having the time of his life on an old-fashioned carousel refers to "something similar" that occurred between Kerr and Staples. Kerr freely acknowledges that a merry-go-round is more his speed. And what about that delicate tummy Kerr complains about in that scene? Kerr told Safdie's he's not in the habit of using the word "tummy," but he was okay with this minor change — which is good because a musclebound guy fretting over his "tummy" is undeniably hilarious.

One interesting departure from real life involves the smashing of a pricey Japanese vase that Kerr bought for Staples. As she whips herself up into a rage (because Kerr has been emotionally withholding, and she's drinking her way through her sadness), she shatters the valuable object to explicitly hurt him. In reality, it was a silk Japanese robe that got slashed up, but Safdie was correct in thinking that Blunt going all Esther Rolle on a vase was a more visually distressing gesture. Later in the film, an inebriated Staples finds Kerr's Glock (which had no safety) and points it at her head. This happened, and, as is depicted in the film, Kerr believes this disastrously failed reunion with Staples, which broke up his training prior to his pivotal fight with Kazuyuki Fujita at the 2000 Pride Grand Prix Finals, played a psychological role in his devastating loss.

As for Kerr's opioid addiction, he was evidently sober after in the immediate wake of his 1999 overdose, but he did slip. According to Kerr, he's now been sober for seven years. And, yes, that is the real Kerr you see cheerily grocery shopping at the end of the movie.

"The Smashing Machine" is now in theaters.