DC Studios Head James Gunn Has The Perfect Response To Racist Peacemaker 'Fans'

This article contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 6 "Ignorance is Chris."

Throughout the new season of "Peacemaker," it seems Chris (John Cena) had discovered the perfect alternate reality to nest in. Not only is his brother Keith (here played by David Denman) alive, but so is his father Auggie (Robert Patrick), who served as the series' main antagonist White Dragon in season 1 ... although some Eagly-eyed viewers had started to notice that this universe might be harbouring a sinister secret in plain sight. Sure enough, they were unfortunately proven correct as it's revealed that the world we've been spending time in is actually Earth-X. For non-comic book people, it might as well be called Planet Nazi since it's a "Man in the High Castle" situation where the Third Reich were victorious in WWII. The imagery is so casual that the swastika is front and center on the American flag in lieu of the 50 stars. Chris really is that oblivious.

The twist in "Ignorance is Chris" is an upsetting turn of events that changes everything we've been led to believe for most of the season. If anything, it serves as an extension of the white supremacist evils Peacemaker had to confront in season 1. In an interview with GQ, series creator James Gunn talked about how the big rug pull was something he heard concerns over, but ultimately decided it needed to be stated outright: