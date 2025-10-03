Does The Dog Die In Good Boy? Your Most Important Question Answered

This post contains spoilers for "Good Boy."

"Good Boy" asks the question, "What if a cute little pup was menaced by supernatural entities for an hour and 10 minutes?" Why it asks that question isn't initially clear but anyone with a heart will surely have a much more important question: Does the dog die in "Good Boy?" Without keeping you in suspense any longer than the film does, dog lovers can rest assured that this particular good boy does indeed survive his ordeal. But it's not as though he makes it out entirely unscathed. As such, animal lovers will want to be wary going into this one.

In 2023, first-time director Kyle Edward Ball stoked our collective repulsion at the idea of children being harmed by malevolent forces in what was one of the most terrifying movies of the year, "Skinamarink." The only thing worse, at least for anyone who's ever known the affection of man's best friend, is surely having to sit through a good hour of a dog being similarly imperiled.

Though the premise might seem silly at first, when you actually watch "Good Boy" it quickly becomes clear that you're witnessing a carefully-crafted horror that uses its canine-centric perspective not as a gimmick but as an effective way to provide a genuinely novel take on the haunted house story — or as /Film's Chris Evangelista put it, "Good Boy" is genuinely inventive and creepy. Much of that creepiness is heightened due to the fact it's befalling a lovable, loyal pooch who's only trying to protect his owner. But that also makes certain scenes tough to watch, and while Indy the dog does make it out of "Good Boy" alive, he has to endure some pretty harrowing experiences in order to do so. If you don't mind spoilers and simply have to know what happens to this dog before committing, read on.