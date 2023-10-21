A Cameo From A Horror Legend In Killers Of The Flower Moon Makes Perfect Sense

The following post contains spoilers about "Killers of the Flower Moon."

The horrors inflicted upon the Osage people during a string of ghastly murders throughout the 1920s are among the worst atrocities ever committed against Indigenous Americans. Anyone familiar with U.S. history during the Old West will know that's saying a lot. Based upon the 2017 book by David Grann, director Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" uncovers the systematic infiltration of nefarious white men into the lives and affairs of the Indigenous Osage Nation after vast deposits of oil were found on their land. The enormous wealth the Osage possessed led to a string of mysterious deaths that were always deemed accidental or never investigated in the first place.

As the murders piled up, men like Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Bill Smith (Jason Isbell) married into Osage families and waited patiently for their share of the oil profits (referred to as headrights) to eventually pass down to them. It was a long con masterminded by benefactor and cattle rancher William King Hale (Robert DeNiro). Hale thought he was untouchable, until he was eventually convicted for murder after the Osage people enlisted the help of the Federal Government to solve the crimes during the early days of the FBI.

To help tell such a complex web of lies and deceit, Scorsese enlisted the help of a wide array of performers that resulted in some spectacular cameos from musicians like Sturgill Simpson and Pete Yorn. One appearance in particular during the finale of Scorsese's epic Western should delight genre fans and those that follow the indie horror scene, especially. To wrap up the story and reveal what happened to the major players, Scorsese uses an old-time detective radio show in the final moments of "Killers of the Flower Moon" that features horror legend Larry Fessenden ("Habit," "The Last Winter") as one of the bit players on stage. The choice to include Fessenden in this particular context makes perfect sense if you're familiar with Fessenden's award-winning horror podcast inspired by the vintage radio shows of yesteryear.