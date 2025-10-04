Yes, There Are Primitive War Sequels - But You Won't Find Them In Theaters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A Vietnam War movie with dinosaurs is definitely in the "things we didn't know we needed" category, but "Primitive War" proved to be so wildly entertaining in its outlandishness that it prompted /Film's Ryan Scott to declare it the greatest non-"Jurassic Park" dinosaur movie ever made. Produced on a shockingly low budget, "Primitive War" made just $217,000 during its limited theatrical run, but word of mouth has spread and the film has been building a following ever since its August 2025 debut. As such, fans might well be eager for sequels, and while it will be some time before we see a theatrical follow-up, several books continue the "Primitive" story.

Australian director Luke Sparke co-wrote the film's script alongside writer Ethan Pettus, whose 2017 novel of the same name provided the basis for the movie. But that novel actually spawned an entire "Primitive War" series that now includes four published books. Pettus has confirmed there are more on the way, too, which means that anyone looking for a quick sequel fix can very much find it in literary form right now.

"Primitive War" stars Ryan Kwanten, Tricia Helfer, Nick Wechsler, and Jeremy Piven and is set in 1968 Vietnam, where a search and rescue team, "Vulture Squad," is accosted by primeval beasts as they go in search of a lost Green Beret platoon. But the story doesn't end with the travails of Vulture Squad, as the follow-up books not only continue the central "Primitive War" narrative, they expand the universe with field guides and short story collections that are bound to satiate fans of the uber-violent paleo-media epitomized by Sparke's movie.