How To Watch Freakier Friday At Home

Body swapping has always been a flexible concept across most movie genres, but it has often found itself feeling right at home with comedies like "Freaky Friday." What initially began as a mid-1970s Disney comedy starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster (in the same year Foster starred in "Taxi Driver," no less) blossomed into a franchise concept that received two television revivals on Disney Channel, as well as its most beloved version with the 2003 film. Mark Waters' "Freaky Friday" proudly stands as one of Disney's best remakes period by way of the abundant charm from Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Over two decades later, the pair have returned for "Freakier Friday," which /Film's BJ Colangelo praised in her review as a funny, heartfelt legacy sequel that doesn't rely on easy nostalgic callbacks.

Rather than Anna (Lohan) and Tess (Curtis) simply pulling another switcheroo with one another, it becomes a four-way swap that includes Anna's daughter Harper (Julia Butters) going into her body, and Anna's future stepdaughter Lily (Sophia Hammons) ending up inside Tess. As you would expect, the quartet have fun in one another's positions, while learning some important life lessons along the way. Other supporting cast members include Manny Jacinto as Anna's fiancée Eric, Chad Michael Murray as Anna's former flame Jake, Mark Harmon as Tess' husband Ryan, and Vanessa Bayer as the thankfully non-problematic fortune teller Madame Jen, who puts the movie's premise into action.

"Freakier Friday" did pretty well at the box office during its theatrical run toward the tail end of summer (where it served as counter-programming to "Weapons"), but it's finally set to hit PVOD markets on October 7, 2025, followed by a physical media release on November 11, 2025.