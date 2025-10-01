How To Watch Freakier Friday At Home
Body swapping has always been a flexible concept across most movie genres, but it has often found itself feeling right at home with comedies like "Freaky Friday." What initially began as a mid-1970s Disney comedy starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster (in the same year Foster starred in "Taxi Driver," no less) blossomed into a franchise concept that received two television revivals on Disney Channel, as well as its most beloved version with the 2003 film. Mark Waters' "Freaky Friday" proudly stands as one of Disney's best remakes period by way of the abundant charm from Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Over two decades later, the pair have returned for "Freakier Friday," which /Film's BJ Colangelo praised in her review as a funny, heartfelt legacy sequel that doesn't rely on easy nostalgic callbacks.
Rather than Anna (Lohan) and Tess (Curtis) simply pulling another switcheroo with one another, it becomes a four-way swap that includes Anna's daughter Harper (Julia Butters) going into her body, and Anna's future stepdaughter Lily (Sophia Hammons) ending up inside Tess. As you would expect, the quartet have fun in one another's positions, while learning some important life lessons along the way. Other supporting cast members include Manny Jacinto as Anna's fiancée Eric, Chad Michael Murray as Anna's former flame Jake, Mark Harmon as Tess' husband Ryan, and Vanessa Bayer as the thankfully non-problematic fortune teller Madame Jen, who puts the movie's premise into action.
"Freakier Friday" did pretty well at the box office during its theatrical run toward the tail end of summer (where it served as counter-programming to "Weapons"), but it's finally set to hit PVOD markets on October 7, 2025, followed by a physical media release on November 11, 2025.
Freakier Friday is set to hit PVOD in October and physical media in November
If you weren't able to catch "Freakier Friday" while it was still in theaters, it should be made available on most PVOD platforms (including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home) within the next week. But if you want to add the film to your physical media collection, despite the 2003 "Freaky Friday" movie never getting a wide Blu-ray release, then you can pick it up later in November on your choice of 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, or DVD. The Blu-ray and Digital releases also come with a helping of bonus features that give you a behind the scenes look at the legacy sequel, as well as a handful of deleted scenes. Specifically:
- Deleted Scenes (Trevor's New Song / Extended Dance Lesson / Anna Cancels Wedding / Pickleball Team Announcements / Beta Girl Backs Up Lily / Intensity of the V's / Blake Doesn't Like What She Hears / Malibu / Eric Reads Tess' Books / School Pickup)
- Featurette: Making Things Freakier
- Featurette: Where Were You When...
- Featurette: Flashback Friday
- "Baby" Lyric Music Video
In the event you want both of the Lohan-Curtis "Freaky Friday" movies, then Disney is also releasing a digital double feature bundle pack along with the singular release of the new film on October 7, 2025. There is currently no set date for the movie's inevitable premiere on Disney+.