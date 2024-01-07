Jodie Foster's Taxi Driver Experience With Robert De Niro Was Super Awkward

For as much as Martin Scorsese's 1976 classic "Taxi Driver" pushes you directly into the darkest parts of the human experience, few things are as disturbing as the character of preteen sex worker Iris (Jodie Foster). Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro), the titular driver, spots her early on in a haunting glimpse from the taxi window, just one horrifying part of the movie's grim and grimy texture. But in the movie's second half, we get to know her better, as Travis devotes his violent energy and obsessiveness to the mission of her rescue, knowing (and maybe even hoping) he will likely die as a result.

Because of Iris's complex and deeply sad situation, there was a great deal of sensitivity involved in bringing the character to life. Foster was just 12 years old when cast in the film, and the character of Iris was a far cry from the typical expectations of a child star. Foster had demonstrated clear talent in that arena, dominating commercials and Disney movies like 1972's "Napoleon and Samantha," but none of that work warranted a psychological evaluation beforehand. According to AFI, Foster's casting in "Taxi Driver" required it.

But most significant to Foster's electric, shocking work in the film was working with her scene partner Robert De Niro, one of the all-time great American actors. Iris is the opposite of Travis in a lot of ways — where he's brooding and intensely fixating on one thing or another, she is very much a child, seemingly totally unaware of what she's fallen into. To build that relationship and dichotomy out, De Niro collaborated with Foster, teaching her a fair bit about what acting was along the way. Which would get pretty awkward.