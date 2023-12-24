Why Jodie Foster's Taxi Driver Attire Almost Brought The Actress To Tears

Jodie Foster's starring role as a child sex worker in "Taxi Driver" was the most controversial character in her long career, but it wasn't the dark subject matter that scared the young actress the most. Foster already had several years of work under her belt at age 12, having landed small parts in television like "The Addams Family" and films like Martin Scorsese's "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore." Just two years after her first collaboration with the "Goodfellas" director, the pair teamed up again to make "Taxi Driver." But despite being the best actress ever, one aspect of the role was so challenging for Foster that it brought her to tears.

There's a lot about "Taxi Driver" that's unconventional, from the dark subject matter to the groundbreaking cinematography, and the performances were no exception. Scorsese wanted Iris to feel authentic, so he drew inspiration from a few sources, including Foster herself.

"As a kid, I thought it would be a job like all the others, but when I got there, I realized it was creating a character from scratch, which I'd never done before," the actress recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I'd just been asked to be myself. It was eye-opening for me."

Although Foster lent Iris her own personal humor and charm, that was about all she had in common with her character. The "Silence of the Lambs" actress had a signature sense of style already, and it was very different from Iris' distinctive wardrobe cultivated by costume designer Ruth Morley.

"At the fitting, I was sniffing back tears because I had to wear those dumb shorts, platform shoes and halter tops," she continued. "It was everything I hated. I was a tomboy who wore knee socks. But I got over it."