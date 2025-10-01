The Strangers: Chapter 2 Breaks The Horror Series' Biggest Rule In The Most Boring Way

This article contains spoilers for "The Strangers: Chapter 2."

In the final moments of Bryan Bertino's "The Strangers," the titular killers reveal their motive in four simple words: because you were home. It's basically if the random psychological torture of Michael Haneke's "Funny Games" were presented as a bleak denouement. The highly underrated sequel "Prey at Night" not only didn't give the three masked strangers a backstory, it ended with their deaths as the natural culmination of them simply being people. When director Renny Harlin announced that his reboot of the slasher franchise would be a trilogy of films that explored the Strangers' origins, it immediately demolished the series' trademark concept.

"The Strangers: Chapter 1," however, doesn't even have the distinction of being its own thing. It's largely an inert and tensionless beat-for-beat remake of the '08 film with a terribly generic couple at the center. There are no real revelations pertaining to the Strangers' motives or identities, so much as a whole lot of shady townsfolk in the first third who could potentially be Scarecrow, Pin-Up Girl, or Dollface. "Chapter 2" was always going to be a marginal improvement by way of it being in unexplored territory. It picks up right from where "Chapter 1" left off, with Madelaine Petsch's Maya waking up in the hospital after surviving the home invasion that ended in the death of her fiancée Ryan (Froy Gutierrez).

/Film's Rafael Motamayor panned "Chapter 2" as an uninspiring survival horror, and he's being kind. It's a feat to make a feature-length chase movie that opens with an extended homage to Rick Rosenthal's "Halloween II" this listless and plodding. To make matters worse, the revelations that are made pertaining to the Strangers' origins are a bafflingly silly development that goes all the way back to their childhood.