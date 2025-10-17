Why Kurt Russell Didn't Consider Himself An Actor Until He Was 40

Many of his fans know that Kurt Russell made his big screen debut in 1963 when he kicked Elvis Presley in the shin. The film was "It Happened at the World's Fair," and Russell was only 12. By then, though, he already had his foot in the door on television, having made an uncredited cameo in an episode of "Dennis the Menace." Russell, even a kid, was an assured and confident performer, and casting directors loved him. The same year as "World's Fair," he landed the titular role in the TV series "The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters" and regularly turned up on hit shows like "Lost in Space," "Gunsmoke," "Gilligan's Island," and dozens of others. Then, in 1966, he famously signed a 10-year contract with Walt Disney and went on to appear in multiple high-profile Disney flicks as a teenager.

In the 1980s, Russell continued apace, finding comfort in a wider variety of roles. He worked with director John Carpenter multiple times, yet he remained an A-lister, starring in movies opposite Meryl Streep, Michelle Pfeiffer, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone.

Despite his decades of success as an actor, though, Russell never liked to think of himself as an actor. He loved baseball and nearly left acting multiple times to play professionally. He had a knack for storytelling and often considered himself a writer as well, although he never thought too seriously about his performing craft. Russell said as much when he was extensively profiled by GQ Magazine back in 2016. There, he admitted that he didn't start writing his profession as "actor" on passport forms until the 1990s. This was around the same time he was making films like "Backdraft" and "Tombstone," which required more of him as an actor than, say, "Tango & Cash" or "Big Trouble in Little China." Also, Russell turned 40 in 1991, so he likely wanted to rethink some things about his life when he reached the approximate middle of it.