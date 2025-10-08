10 Worst Horror Movie Sequels Of All Time

Every year, a smattering of critics will declare that the horror genre is back after a string of hits. But it's hard to say that horror's ever back when it never goes away in the first place. Sure, the popularity of certain subgenres will ebb and flow, but horror remains one of the safest bets in Hollywood. They're relatively inexpensive to make, and when done well, they can absolutely lend themselves to sequels. /Film has already examined the best horror movie sequels; The films that took an already scary idea and found a way to make it even more terrifying. Sadly, that doesn't always happen.

The worst horror movie sequels can completely undo all the goodwill that was built up in the first film. Sometimes, this happens immediately, but some horror franchises take six, seven, or even eight installments until you can feel the creators are running on fumes and putting whatever nonsense comes to mind on the big screen. There's also a fine line between playing it too safe and basically recreating what came before and taking too much of a risk and alienating the fanbase.

Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger aren't immune to some truly dreadful sequels, but you may be surprised to see who else ended up on this list. If you want to be scared out of your mind, these are the horror sequels to avoid.