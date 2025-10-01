Before A Nightmare On Elm Street, Wes Craven Directed A Marvel Movie Streaming For Free

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wes Craven was one of our true masters of horror. From his earliest works like "The Hills Have Eyes," to reinventing the slasher genre in the '90s with his meta classic "Scream," he was unrivaled in his craft. But long before Craven gave us an all-timer slasher with "A Nightmare on Elm Street," he dabbled in the DC universe for a comic book-based creature feature in the form of "Swamp Thing." If that piqued your curiosity, the good news is the movie is currently streaming for free.

Streaming for free now on Tubi, 1982's "Swamp Thing" represents one of the earlier cinematic attempts at a DC Comics adaptation. Happening just three years after Christopher Reeve helped make "Superman: The Movie" a surprise smash hit, this was a decidedly different take on the source material from the comics. Craven, up to that point, had directed largely gruesome and controversial horror pictures, including his feature debut "The Last House on the Left." He was going to bring at least some of that sensibility to the character created by writer Len Wein and artist Bernie Wrightson in 1971.

The film centers on scientist, Dr. Alec Holland (Ray Wise), and government agent Alice Cable (Adrienne Barbeau) who have developed a secret formula that could end world hunger. Their arch nemesis, Arcane (Louis Jourdan), plots to steal the serum. Upon looting their lab, Arcane douses Holland with chemicals and leaves him for dead in the swamp. He is then mutated by becoming a half-human/half-plant superhero who must rescue Cable from Arcane's clutches.

It was a modestly budgeted affair, costing just $2.5 million. It was also a modest success in theaters at the time, with box office figures not officially available. But it later became a hit on home video during the height of the VHS era, back when video stores ruled the world.