The New Reading Rainbow Host Is The Perfect Person To Carry The Show's Legacy

Back in 2022, a beautiful documentary titled "Butterfly in the Sky" debuted, highlighting the impact and legacy of the popular PBS series "Reading Rainbow." As it rightfully pointed out, "Reading Rainbow" wasn't a show about teaching children how to read; it was a show teaching them how to love reading. A staple of PBS from 1983 until 2006 (making it the third-longest-running children's TV series in US history), "Reading Rainbow" and host LeVar Burton collectively garnered more than 250 awards, including the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, Telly Awards, Parents' and Teachers' Choice Awards, and a total of 26 Emmy Awards.

Tragically, "Reading Rainbow" ended in 2006 due to challenges with funding and the need to adapt to changing technology and delivery methods. The reality is that young audiences consume media very differently from the children of yesteryear. With an abundance of streaming on-demand favorites on easily accessible tablets, children crave a direct link to interactive activities, educational games, and their favorite shows.

Now, nearly 20 years after it went off the air, "Reading Rainbow" is returning with new episodes, new guests, new books, and a new format (incorporating hands-on crafting instructions) to better connect with today's young audiences. A trailer for the series has highlighted several celebrity guests that will appear, including "Dancing With the Stars" performers Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and "The Bear" actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and books narrated by the likes of Jamie Chung, Gabrielle Union, Adam Devine, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen. The new iteration will be a digital series debuting Saturday, October 4, 2025, on KidZuko, the kids-focused YouTube channel operated by Sony Pictures Television, with a new host, Mychal Threets, aka Mychal the Librarian.

With no exaggeration, there is no one else on the planet more qualified to follow in Burton's footsteps than Mychal the Librarian, and it is a sign that the revival is in the best possible hands.