How To Watch The Conjuring: Last Rites At Home
James Wan just seems to have the magic touch. Just about every one-off horror film he's created from the ground up (barring "Malignant," sadly) has given rise to a long-running franchise that shows no signs of stopping. This is especially true for "The Conjuring," which has blossomed into a successful cinematic universe that officially consists of nine films. With "The Conjuring 2" being the last one of these that Wan actually directed, the baton has been passed to Michael Chaves with "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," "The Nun II," and now "The Conjuring: Last Rites."
"Last Rites" is a "Conjuring" movie with a whole lot on its plate. In addition to being about the Warrens investigating the Smurl family haunting (a "true" ghost story that's been dramatized before), the 1980s-set horror film is also concerned with a demonic entity related to their very first case, as well as Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) coming to terms with their daughter Judy (Mia Tomlinson) getting married. And while he acknowledges the controversial romanticization of the real-life Ed and Lorraine Warren in his review, /Film's Chris Evangelista has argued that "Last Rites" is a hectic and sweet finale for their fictional counterparts.
It doesn't seem like this "Conjuring"-verse will actually end anytime soon, though, despite this film's subtitle. Indeed, "Last Rites" came out of the gate with the biggest global box office take for any horror movie ever and is currently one of 2025's highest-grossing films overall, which isn't nothing. But while this particular "Conjuring" sequel has only been playing in theaters for less than a month at the time of writing, it's now set to premiere on PVOD on October 7, 2025, followed by its physical media release a month and a half later on November 25.
The Conjuring: Last Rites is set to arrive on PVOD in October and physical media in November
In the event you don't want to be jump scared in a room full of strangers, "Last Rites" will soon hit most PVOD platforms for rental or purchase. But if you're someone who wants to add the film to your physical media collection, as per usual, you'll have to wait a bit longer, as the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases won't be made available until November. Either way, both digital and physical media versions of "Last Rites" will come with three featurettes surrounding the making of the film, including:
- Last Rites: An Era Ends
- The Conjuring : Crafting Scares
- Michael Chaves: Believer
"Last Rites" will also eventually make its way onto HBO Max, along with all of the other mainline "Conjuring" movies and spin-offs. Should you be looking for compilations, however, then you're in luck. The October 7 digital release for "Last Rites" will additionally include bundle packs of the other mainline "Conjuring" films, as well as a nine film pack with every entry in the cinematic universe ("The Conjuring," "Annabelle," "The Conjuring 2," "Annabelle: Creation," "The Nun," "Annabelle Comes Home," "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," "The Nun II," and "The Conjuring: Last Rites").
At the moment, the only physical media bundle planned is the four movie pack of the Warren-led "Conjuring" films that will be released on November 25 at the same time as "Last Rites." There's no word on whether Warner Bros. will compile every "Conjuring"-verse movie into one big set, but that seems pretty inevitable, considering there's already a seven feature Blu-ray set that already features everything from 2013's The Conjuring" up until 2021's "The Devil Made Me Do It."