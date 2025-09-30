How To Watch The Conjuring: Last Rites At Home

James Wan just seems to have the magic touch. Just about every one-off horror film he's created from the ground up (barring "Malignant," sadly) has given rise to a long-running franchise that shows no signs of stopping. This is especially true for "The Conjuring," which has blossomed into a successful cinematic universe that officially consists of nine films. With "The Conjuring 2" being the last one of these that Wan actually directed, the baton has been passed to Michael Chaves with "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," "The Nun II," and now "The Conjuring: Last Rites."

"Last Rites" is a "Conjuring" movie with a whole lot on its plate. In addition to being about the Warrens investigating the Smurl family haunting (a "true" ghost story that's been dramatized before), the 1980s-set horror film is also concerned with a demonic entity related to their very first case, as well as Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) coming to terms with their daughter Judy (Mia Tomlinson) getting married. And while he acknowledges the controversial romanticization of the real-life Ed and Lorraine Warren in his review, /Film's Chris Evangelista has argued that "Last Rites" is a hectic and sweet finale for their fictional counterparts.

It doesn't seem like this "Conjuring"-verse will actually end anytime soon, though, despite this film's subtitle. Indeed, "Last Rites" came out of the gate with the biggest global box office take for any horror movie ever and is currently one of 2025's highest-grossing films overall, which isn't nothing. But while this particular "Conjuring" sequel has only been playing in theaters for less than a month at the time of writing, it's now set to premiere on PVOD on October 7, 2025, followed by its physical media release a month and a half later on November 25.