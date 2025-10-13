Denzel Washington And Halle Berry Share A Significant Moment In Oscars History

In 2001, Halle Berry made history by being the first Black woman to ever win an Oscar for "Best Actress." She won it for her role as Leticia Musgrove in the romantic drama film "Monster's Ball." Berry was a favorite going into the award for her compelling lead performance, but it was still hard to believe going in that she'd be able to break the category's 70+ streak of white actresses winning. It was like how nobody could quite believe in 2008 that Barack Obama would become the first Black president; the polls said he had a good shot, but conventional wisdom said otherwise.

"This moment is so much bigger than me," Berry said in her emotional speech. "This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, and Diahann Carroll. It's for the women who stand beside me, Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox. And it's for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened. Thank you. I'm so honored."

That same night featured the Best Actor award going to Denzel Washington for his role in "Training Day." Washington was the second Black actor to win the award, the second amongst five Black actors total.

"Two birds in one night, huh? Oh, God is good," Washington said in his speech. He gave a shoutout to the first Black actor to win the award, Sidney Poitier, who was in the audience that night and had earlier received an honorary award for his long career in the industry: "40 years I've been chasing Sidney [Poitier], they finally give it to me, what'd they do? They gave it to him the same night. I'll always be chasing you, Sidney. I'll always be following in your footsteps. There's nothing I would rather do, sir."

Poitier triumphantly waved his trophy in the audience, and Washington held up his own as a salute back to him.