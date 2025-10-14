This Star Trek Actor Became A Pioneer In Aviation After A Near-Death Jet Experience

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The original pilot episode for "Star Trek," called "The Cage," was screened for NBC executives in 1965, but it was initially turned down. The execs told creator Gene Roddenberry he was on to something, though, and he re-worked the series at the last minute, replacing every single character but one (Spock, played by Leonard Nimoy). The original pilot would eventually be repurposed as a two part episode of "Star Trek" called "The Menagerie," which aired on November 17 and 24, 1966. The uncut version of "The Cage" wouldn't reach the public until the mid-1980s.

"The Cage" featured Captain Christopher Pike (Jeffrey Hunter) and his run-in with a species of creepy, large-headed psychic aliens called Talosians. The Talosians were fascinated by humans, and imprisoned Pike in a subterranean cell, where they fed him a series of psychically-induced play-acting scenarios. There was only one other humanoid prisoner among the Talosians: Vina, a pretty blonde human woman whom Pike develops a great deal of sympathy for. Vina is forced to play-act in Pike's fantasies, appearing in one as a medieval damsel in distress. More famously, Vina was transformed into a green-skinned Orion slave who was forced to provocatively dance for Pike and several other lascivious men.

Vina was played by actress Susan Oliver, a woman with a long and very interesting career. Oliver began appearing on TV in 1955, showing up in TV movies and televised plays on anthology shows like "Goodyear Playhouse" and "The Kaiser Aluminum Hour." She had many, many guest spots on multiple hot TV shows of the day, including "Father's Knows Best," "Wagon Train," and "Bonanza." She had dozens of credits by the time she appeared on "Star Trek."

In 1959, Oliver's career was temporarily stymied when she survived a horrendous plane incident. To recover from the event, Oliver ended up taking flying lessons in Santa Monica, California, and spent many years as a professional pilot with an impressive flying record.