Buddy Holly's 'Everyday' Was The Original Good Omens Theme Song

This article contains spoilers for "Good Omens" season 2.

If you watched "Good Omens" season 2 when it debuted in July, chances are you've spent the last several weeks humming the same song as a few million other fans of the show. Buddy Holly's "Everyday" is the unofficial theme song of the fantasy comedy series' second season, and it's an earworm that's both impossible to shake and too fun to even want to.

"Everyday" first appeared in the sophomore season trailer, and seemed to be hinting towards some sort of countdown. "Every day/it's a-gettin' closer," Holly sings — but what's the "it" in question? The apocalypse? An answer to the question of Gabriel's sudden appearance on earth? A big old smooch between the demon Crowley (David Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen). The answer turned out to be two of the three, but within the show's story, the song's presence could be traced back to an unlikely love story between the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) and hellish leader Beelzebub (Shelley Conn).

But it also turns out that co-author and series creator Neil Gaiman originally had plans to include the peppy song much earlier and more often. In fact, its inclusion in an adaptation of "Good Omens" was first suggested by his fellow co-author, Terry Pratchett, more than three decades ago.