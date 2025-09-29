The Strangers: Chapter 2 Box Office Raises Big Questions About The Fate Of Chapter 3

Horror has been red hot for much of 2025. From "Sinners" to "Weapons," some of the year's biggest original hits have come from the genre. Elsewhere, long-awaited sequels like "28 Years Later" and "Final Destination Bloodlines" have also crushed it at the box office. But they can't all be winners, and not all horror franchises are created equal. As such, we must discuss the very disappointing result for Lionsgate's "The Strangers: Chapter 2," which leaves some questions in its wake, particularly since a third chapter is already in the can.

Director Renny Harlin's "The Strangers: Chapter 2" opened to $5.8 million domestically this past weekend. That was at the very low end of pre-release projections. Meanwhile, director Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" topped the charts with $22 million. Still, that certainly wasn't playing for the same audience, and it wasn't a particularly big opening. Ultimately, nothing should have stood in this movie's way. Audiences, on the whole, decided to pass or, at the very least, are taking the "I'll just watch it at home" approach.

2024's "The Strangers: Chapter 1" was merely a modest hit for Lionsgate, opening to just $12 million en route to an eventual $48 million worldwide. That was good enough, given that Lionsgate paid roughly $8.5 million a movie for the planned trilogy, filming them all at once. However, the studio also did fairly significant reshoots after the response to the first entry, which /Film's BJ Colangelo called a "paint-by-numbers slasher" in her review.

Harlin's trilogy isn't just a remake of Bryan Bertino's 2008 home invasion horror classic, but an expansion of the mythology around these masked slashers. Unfortunately, it's not resonating with audiences in the way Lionsgate had hoped. Now, the studio has a third movie it has to do something with, even as the law of diminishing returns continues kicking in hard.