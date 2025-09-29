One Battle After Another's Bizarre Fortnite Crossover Is Even Stranger After You've Seen The Movie

Right away, you're dropped into the training grounds of the French 75 as they test your firing accuracy. From there, you're off to the Redwoods forest in an effort to warn Bob of the incoming raid led by a cloaked cowboy figure named Mr. Sunshine. The antagonistic force of PTA's film is the ruthless Col. Steven J. Lockjaw (Sean Penn), but I suppose it wouldn't be lucrative for Epic Games' publicity to feature a white supremacist character. Down the line, however, you actually get to ride on Lockjaw's Dynamite Dolphin 335 jet ski through the sewers to lead you to Sensei Sergio's St. Carlos Ninja Academy.

You even get to explore Bob's house, blast your way through Mr. Sunshine's crew in the secret underground tunnel, and emulate the parkouring skateboard kids on the rooftops of Baktan Cross. It's on the second island of "La Revoluciòn" where you're given more of an expansive viewpoint of the Baktan Cross protest from the ground level. It's there that you, along with Sensei, give chase to Mr. Sunshine's convoy, which is carrying a captured Willa. The whole Fortnite expansion is worth it alone just for the few moments where you actually get to play on the famous wavy road in Chupacabra Hills from the film's roaring climax.

Things take a detour when Willa escapes, and you're tasked with taking out his crew in a national park, while Bob thanks you and chases after his daughter. Warner Bros. has taken part in plenty of partnerships with the open-world role-playing game with its DC properties and even movies like "Sinners" earlier in the year, but this feels wholly unique as a kind of side narrative that feels more rewarding after you've seen the film.