How Teyla Emmagan Actress Rachel Luttrell Reacted To Stargate Atlantis' Cancellation

The outpouring of love enjoyed by the 10-season series "Stargate SG-1" is rooted in many factors. The allure of "SG-1" lies in its competent expansion of an existing foundation — namely, Roland Emmerich's "Stargate," which failed to expand into a sci-fi film trilogy. Moreover, "SG-1" is representative of long-form genre television associated with wondrous nostalgia, where nuanced character building goes hand in hand with its world-building elements.

So when Syfy and MGM announced a "SG-1" spin-off series, "Stargate Atlantis," the cast of this new show was understandably anxious about the kind of reception they would receive. Thankfully, "Atlantis" was received with enthusiastic warmth, as the show succeeds in staying true to the "Stargate" ethos while also bringing something novel to the table. The adventures that take place over the five seasons of "Atlantis" feel special as a result, with the show's cancelation regrettably axing various storylines that had to be condensed within the final season. Rachel Luttrell, who played Atlantis expedition member Teyla Emmagan in the show, spoke to GateWorld about the cast's surprised reaction to "Stargate Atlantis" being canceled:

"Myself and my fellow cast mates, we were hedging bets about what was going to happen, whether or not there was going to be a season 6. We kept flipping. There were days when we thought, 'Oh, gosh. Absolutely, it's going to go.' And then there were days when we would meet and talk about it and say, 'It's not going to go.' So we were flipping back and forth, but just prior to finding out about the news, we all felt pretty certain that we were going to go for another season. So it was a bit of a surprise. It sank in. It is what it is."

Luttrell also likened the show's longstanding production to a "home" for an actor, explaining how difficult it is "for an actor to lose a home," as it isn't very often that an actor "feels like they have a place where they can hang their hat." While every production has its challenges, including creative clashes with one's peers, Luttrell looks back on the experience fondly, calling the "Atlantis" crew "a big, sometimes dysfunctional, family."