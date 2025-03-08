The Surprising Way The Stargate Universe Cast Found Out The Show Was Canceled

In the realm of sci-fi franchises, "Stargate" may not get the recognition it deserves. After starting life as a blockbuster movie, it shifted over to the small screen beginning with the wildly successful "Stargate SG-1." That gave rise to an entire universe filled with spin-offs, with hundreds of episodes of TV being produced over a 13 year span. But all good things eventually end, and the end of this franchise came when "Stargate Universe" was canceled by Syfy after two seasons. Unfortunately, the cast had to find out about it along with everyone else.

Deadline announced the show's cancellation in December 2010, with that news quickly making the rounds on Twitter. As reported by the fansite GateWorld at the time, David Blue, who played Eli Wallace, learned from the social networking site that his show wasn't coming back for a third season. "Crap. Just heard the news as well. Apparently, nobody decided to tell us ahead of time," he posted on Twitter at the time. "My rep heard it online. Seems they canceled SGU." Ming-Na Wen, who played Camille Wray, had a similar experience, tweeting the following:

"To find out SGU is canceled first from my tweeps is the power of Twitter. I'll miss my SGU family very much! Thank you for your love and support!"

"Stargate Universe" is significant because it was the last show keeping the franchise alive. "SGU" follows a band of soldiers, scientists, and civilians who are forced through a Stargate when their hidden base is attacked. The desperate survivors emerge aboard an ancient ship, which is on an unknown course. Unable to return to Earth, the group must try to unlock the secrets of the ship's Stargate in order to survive.