The Make-Up Heavy Stargate Atlantis Episode That Was Difficult For Rachel Luttrell

This post contains spoilers for "Stargate Atlantis."

The Atlantis expedition demanded a skilled, versatile crew in "Stargate Atlantis," as these individuals would be responsible for shouldering an unpredictable space adventure with limitless possibilities. The Stargate Command made the right decision to appoint Major John Sheppard (Joe Flanigan) as expedition leader, as his pragmatic nature (mixed in with the right amount of rebelliousness) drew in a smart, highly-skilled group who would go on to alter the trajectory of franchise history forever.

Teyla Emmagan (Rachel Luttrell) is a good example of a dedicated crew member — she chose the Atlantis expedition over leadership in her homeworld, as her goal has always been to make the galaxy a safer place for everyone. Teyla brings a lot to the table, as her Wraith DNA allows her to tap into powerful abilities, which have helped save her friends on more than one occasion in the course of the show's five seasons.

Luttrell's Teyla has been riveting to watch since the show's inception, but things get especially intriguing for this character in Season 5 of "Stargate Atlantis." In the season's eighth episode, titled "The Queen," a string of previously established events lines up to create a uniquely complex (and extremely risky) situation. For starters, Teyla realizes that her Wraith DNA provides her with an advantage that her team members do not have, allowing her to infiltrate enemy ranks when the occasion demands. After the death of the Wraith Queen, an opportunity opens up for Teyla to pose as a Hive Queen, which is necessary to tip the odds of the mission in their favor. A Wraith whom Sheppard calls Todd (Christopher Heyerdahl) helps Teyla alter her appearance with plastic surgery (!), which allows her to convincingly pose as a Hive Queen.

The behind-the-scenes aspect of this episode obviously involved a ton of makeup and prosthetics, which was understandably challenging for Luttrell due to the sheer amount of time the entire process would take. Speaking to GateWorld, Luttrell explained why filming "The Queen" was difficult, even though the episode was a lot of fun from a storytelling perspective.