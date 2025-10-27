Sean Connery Made Far Less Than You'd Expect For The First James Bond Movie

Terence Young's "Dr. No," as anyone can tell you, was the first theatrically released feature film to headline Ian Fleming's notoriously capable MI6 agent James Bond. It was released in 1962, and it kicked off a long series of high-profile, big-budget action pictures that persist to this day. Sean Connery played James Bond in "Dr. No," and he reprised the role in five additional sequels (or six, if you want to get into hairsplitting conversations about the nature of James Bond canon). Over the years, of course, various other actors have stepped in to play the role, each one with their strengths, weaknesses, and devoted fanboys. I, personally, am fond of Pierce Brosnan, and I will not apologize for that.

Curiously, "Dr. No" was adapted from Ian Fleming's sixth James Bond novel, and not the first, "Casino Royale." The story goes that the James Bond producing team of Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman wanted to adapt Fleming's eighth 007 novel "Thunderball," but there were some sticky rights issues with that novel's co-author. "Dr. No" was selected instead, and production began. Finding Sean Connery for the part was nothing extraordinary. He was one of several actors being considered (Cary Grant and David Niven were also being looked at), and Connery just happened to nail his audition. He signed on for five pictures, and the rest his history.

What isn't as well-known is Connery's salary for "Dr. No," although Connery made no secret of saying how low he thought it was. Back in 1965, Connery was interviewed by Playboy Magazine (an interview handily archived by the 007 Dossier website), and he revealed that for the one film, he only received 6,000 pounds. Even adjusted for exchange rates and inflation, that's still very little.