The James Bond Movie Dr No Turned A Real Art Heist Into A Brilliant Easter Egg

Terence Young's 1962 actioner "Dr. No" — based on Ian Fleming's sixth James Bond novel — was not the first piece of filmed media to feature Fleming's notable Cold War spy James Bond, but it is still often considered the very first James Bond movie. It was certainly the first to feature Sean Connery as Bond, and it was the first overseen by Eon Productions, the longtime holders of the 007 film rights. It may be seen as the first in a long line of "canonical" Bond flicks, a line that lasts to this day. Amazon owns 007 now, so the future of the franchise remains to be discovered.

It's been fun to watch James Bond evolve over the years. In 1962, Bond was an oversexed, liquored-up charmer, the sexiest spy that MI6 had to offer. "Dr. No" featured plenty of sexism and racism that was de rigueur at the time, but James Bond fans prefer to remember it for its action, heroism, and sexual tension; this was the film that famously featured a scene wherein Ursula Andress wore a bikini. "Dr. No" is still fondly enjoyed, even if it is dated. Modern audiences, for instance, will have a hard time getting around the casting; the white, Jewish, Canadian-born, American-raised actor Joseph Wiseman was given special eye makeup to play the Chinese-German character of Dr. No. The character himself tapped into lingering World War II "yellow peril" fears, making him a little dated even in 1962.

Another slightly out-of-date gag that moderns audiences may not recognize is the inclusion of Francisco Goya's painting "Portrait of the Duke of Wellington." James Bond glances intently at the painting while strolling through Dr. No's secret villain lair partway through the movie. To modern audiences, it looks like just another painting, another great work of art that Dr. No had purchased or pilfered.

In 1962, however, the painting was famously missing, having been stolen from the London's National Gallery the previous August. The makers of "Dr. No" implied that the title villain was the culprit.