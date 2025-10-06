Why Star Trek's Gene Roddenberry Made William Shatner Apologize To Wil Wheaton

There was a time in the late 1980s and early 1990s when production on various "Star Trek" movies and the making of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" overlapped. Leonard Nimoy's film "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" was making mad bank in the summer of 1986, right when Gene Roddenberry was heavily developing "Next Generation," a series that debuted in 1987. Principal photography on William Shatner's "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" similarly began in October 1988, right about when filming started up on the second season of "Next Generation."

Both the film and the TV series were being shot on the Paramount lot, and a wistful Trekkie may be able to picture the bustling period in late 1988 when the original "Star Trek" cast and the cast of "Next Generation" could have potentially bumped into one another in the hallways. The production offices must have been full of energy, and actors from both eras of the "Star Trek" franchise must have been honored to finally shake hands for the first time.

The young Wil Wheaton, who was only 16 at the time, can recall 1988 quite well. Wheaton played Wesley Crusher on "Next Generation," but he was already an avowed Trekkie himself. He grew up watching the original "Star Trek" series and was thrilled to pieces that Shatner, et al, were going to be filming literally across the street from him. Wheaton wrote about the experience in detail in a 2021 entry on his long-running personal website, WilWheaton.net.

The entry goes into great detail about Wheaton's thrill over the possibility of meeting Shatner ... and the crushing humiliation the 16-year-old experienced when he actually did. It seems Shatner, in the middle of directing, flippantly dismissed Wheaton without paying him much regard or bothering to be polite.

The experience was devastating to Wheaton. Luckily, Roddenberry and the rest of the "Next Generation" cast heard about Shatner's behavior and had Wheaton's back 100%. Indeed, Roddenberry insisted that Shatner write a letter of apology.