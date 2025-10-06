How Jumping The Shark Nearly Killed This Happy Days Star's Career

If you've seen Apple TV's "Shrinking" you'll be familiar with actor Ted McGinley. Long before he played Jimmy's (Jason Segel) neighbor, Derek, the actor was part of a group of new performers added to "Happy Days" in the wake of original star Ron Howard's departure. Sadly, McGinley became synonymous with the term "jumping the shark," which itself stemmed from the infamous "Happy Days" episode in which Henry Winkler's Fonzie water-skis over a shark. Far from being an amusing footnote in the actor's filmography, however, this association with "jumping the shark" almost derailed McGinley's career at one point, despite the fact he seemed to remain fairly upbeat about the whole thing.

The term "jump the shark" refers to something being past its prime, supposedly exemplified by The Fonz's unlikely water skiing event from season 5 "Happy Days" episode "Hollywood: Part 3." In truth, "Happy Days" arguably didn't "jump the shark" until much later. Once Howard, who played Richie Cunningham for seven seasons, left ahead of the eighth season the writers did all they could to make up for his absence. They'd already shifted the focus towards Fonzie after season 2, but following Howard's departure, the legendary greaser became the sole star of the series. He was accompanied by several new cast additions, one of which was McGinley.

The former model was brought in to play Marion Cunningham's (Marion Ross) nephew, Roger Phillips. A teacher and basketball coach, Roger debuted in season 8, episode 4, "Hello, Roger" and was initially a new presence at Jefferson High School, but later took on the role of principal at nearby Patton High. He arrived around the same time as Cathy Silvers' Jenny Piccalo, the perpetually boy-crazy best friend of Joanie Cunningham (Erin Moran). But Roger would be remembered as one of the less successful additions to the beloved sitcom's ensemble with the writers struggling to come up with worthwhile storylines for the character. This no doubt contributed to McGinley becoming synonymous with the term "jumping the shark," which to this day remains an unfair association.