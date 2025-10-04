Why John Cusack Was Tricked Into Filming Say Anything's Most Iconic Scene

When Lloyd Dobler (John Cusack) and his girlfriend Diane Cort (Ione Skye) have sex for the first time in Cameron Crowe's 1989 romance "Say Anything...," it's in the back of a car with the radio playing. Lloyd is nervous, and the pair are giddy and exhilarated. Peter Gabriel's "In Your Eyes" plays on the radio. "In Your Eyes" becomes "their song," and the couple falls more deeply in love. Soon thereafter, though, Diane becomes concerned that her wealthy father (John Mahoney) is involved in many untoward business practices, and that her family may lose their fortunes. Diane's father says that Diane should dump Lloyd, as he is merely a middle class kid with no prospects; he only dreams of being a kickboxer. Diane, although clearly in love with Lloyd, dutifully does so. Lloyd's heart is broken.

To remind Diane of their previous romances, he parks his car outside of her house, hoists a boombox above his head, and blasts "In Your Eyes" into her room window. The song hurts Diane's heart, but Lloyd remains firm, knowing that their love is real. It's one of the most notable scenes in one of the best films of its decade. "Say Anything..." is a romance that any teenager can relate to, but is also wise about how complicated those relationships can be. It also elevated Peter Gabriel even further into the pop stratosphere, leaving "In Your Eyes" as one of the most romantic songs of all time. The song was already a hit, but "Say Anything..." pushed it upward even further.

The boombox scene, however, caused a small conflict between Cusack and Cameron Crowe. Crowe wanted Lloyd to hoist the boombox over his head, but Cusack felt that Lloyd wouldn't do anything quite so demonstrative. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Crowe revealed that he had to kind of "trick" Cusask into doing it the way he wanted.