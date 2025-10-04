Before Fallout, Ella Purnell Starred In An Agatha Christie Adaptation With A Stacked Cast

This post contains spoilers for "Ordeal by Innocence."

The contrast between optimistic vault dweller Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the vast, ruthless wasteland in "Fallout" is a major strength wielded by the Prime Video series. Purnell's expressive eyes convey tender hope, which is repeatedly squashed during her journey through the post-nuclear landscape marked with a range of horrific threats. At one point, these same eyes narrow in rage, as Lucy isn't afraid to answer unprompted cruelty with a similarly-tinted sentiment. This dichotomy makes Lucy a complex "Fallout" protagonist, as she can now find her footing while no longer being blinded by unfettered empathy or sheltered delusion. Years before "Fallout," Purnell played another character who wears her emotions on her sleeve — the tragic Hester Argyle in BBC One's rendition of Agatha Christie's "Ordeal by Innocence."

This 1958 Christie novel didn't exactly fly off the shelves on release, as dedicated fans of the author were unsure about the uneven psychological facets of this intriguing detective fiction. The novel opens with Geophysicist Arthur Calgary arriving at a former crime scene, where a certain Rachel Argyle was bludgeoned to death two years ago. While Rachel's son Jacko was accused of the crime (and died in prison shortly after), Calgary claims that Jacko was innocent, as he realized a little too late that he himself was the man's alibi that night. The Argyle family remains unamused by this revelation, but the possibility of the murderer still being at large propels the events towards a fresh police investigation.

This initial premise alone is great for a limited series format, which BBC One's "Ordeal by Innocence" greatly benefits from. While there is a lot to love here, a three-part story also means overstuffed arcs, which are further bogged down by characters who have little to offer except the fact that they're all morally questionable. While such moral vacuums can undoubtedly be interesting, "Ordeal by Innocence" relies a bit too much on a stacked cast (Matthew Goode! Bill Nighy! Alice Eve! Anna Chancellor!) instead of channeling some energy into etching memorable characters.